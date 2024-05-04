PM Modi to address public meeting on May 6

Rajamahendravaram : Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address a public meeting ‘Vijaya Shankaravam’ in Rajahmundry on May 6 as part of campaigning for general elections. At 3.30 pm on that day, he will address the public at Vemagiri under the Rajahmundry Rural Constituency, wishing success to the NDA candidates.

TDP chief Chandrababu Naidu and Jana Sena chief Pawan Kalyan will also participate in the meeting.

Speaking to media at the city BJP office here on Friday, BJP District President Bommula Dattu, State BJP Vice-President, in-charge of the programme Koduru Lakshmi Narayana, and BJP State General Secretary and programme coordinator Kasi Viswanath Raju said that three parties are taking part in the public meeting and arrangements are being made. Two lakh people are expected to attend the meeting.



Leaders and activists from Rajahmundry, Kakinada, Amalapuram, Eluru, and Narasapuram Lok Sabha constituencies will also attend.



Kasi Viswanatha Raju said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit the state on the May 6th and 7th. Modi will reach Rajahmundry at 2.55 pm on May 6th.



After speaking the meeting, he will go to Anakapalli at 4.30 pm. Modi will participate in public meetings in Rajahmundry, Anakapalli, Peeleru, and a roadshow in Vijayawada. The MP candidate from Rajahmundry Daggubati Purandeswari has completed the first round of campaigning in the seven Assembly segments under the Rajahmundry parliament constituency and is continuing the second round, he said.

