PM Modi visits Shivaji inspiration centre in Kurnool

Prime Minister Narendra Modi visited the Shivaji Inspiration Centre in Srisailam during his tour of Kurnool. He took a keen interest in the sculptures illustrating the life of Chhatrapati Shivaji, which adorned the walls of the Raja Durbar. The Prime Minister paid his respects to the statue of Shivaji and conducted an inspection of both the Shivaji Durbar Hall and meditation halls.

During his visit, he offered flowers with deep devotion to the goddess observed in meditation, further emphasising the cultural significance of the site. AP Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu and Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan accompanied PM Modi on this visit.

In a show of appreciation, the Prime Minister congratulated the trust administrators for their effective management of the centre. Following the visit, the group proceeded to the Bhramaramba Guest House.