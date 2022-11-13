PM Narendra Modi's tour a total disappointment, says Tulasi Reddy

Vempalle (YSR District): Pradesh Congress Committee (PCC) working president N Tulasi Reddy has said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi's one-day tour in Andhra Pradesh disappointed the people as he totally failed to address the serious problems of the State.

Speaking to mediapersons at Vempalle on Sunday, he said that the people of the State hoped that the Prime Minister would speak on issues like the Special Category Status (SCS) to AP, Kadapa Steel Plant, Dugarajapatnam Port, Polavaram Project, Visakhapatnam Railway Zone, Visakha, Vijayawada Metro Projects and expected assurances from him.

He said that instead the Prime Minister just confined his 45 minutes speech to speaking on national and international subjects and how India faced the challenges during the Covid pandemic. Tulasi Reddy wondered why Chief Minister Jagan failed to exert pressure on the Prime Minister to resolve the pending issues in the State.

During the 2019 electioneering, Jagan assured the people that he would achieve SCS to AP if he was provided 25 MPs.

"The Chief Minister now has more than 25 YSRCP MPs, but he is yet to keep his promise," Tulasi Reddy pointed out.

He came down heavily on the Chief Minister for betraying the people of the State only to protect his "selfish interests."