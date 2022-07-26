PM to address electricity consumers of Vizag virtually

Visakhapatnam: Recognising the best performance of AP power sector and effective implementation of various electricity schemes of the government of India, the Union ministry of power selected Visakhapatnam to organise Ujjwal Bharat Ujjwal Bhavisya, Power @2047 event on July 30.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address the electricity consumers of Visakhapatnam in a virtual mode to explain the achievements in the power sector along with the vision of the nation in this sector.

As a part of Azadi Ka Amrut Mahotsav, the Andhra Pradesh government will organise the Ujjwal Bharat Ujjwal Bhavisya celebrations till 31st of July in all districts. As per Rural Electrification Corporation (REC), Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address the electricity consumers in Visakhapatnam on July 30 as part of the celebrations.

The ministry of power nominated Piyush Singh, joint secretary, MoP exclusively to oversee and review the arrangements of Prime Ministers video conference in Vizag. The director general BEE Abhay Bakre is continuously in touch with the state government as well as state designated agencies (SDAs) about organising of the event.

The state government has already appointed special chief secretary for energy K Vijayanand as state nodal officer for the celebrations. Chief secretary Sameer Sharma requested all the district collectors and other stakeholders to take all necessary steps to make the events successful. As part of promoting renewable energy in the state in a big way, the state government has planned to construct 29 pumped storage hydro power (PSP) projects with a capacity of 33,240 MW in all districts of the state, keeping the future energy demand in mind. The government has already introduced 'Renewable Export Policy' for large scale promotion of renewable energy projects for export of power to outside the state. Rural Electrification Corporation (REC) selected locations to organise the celebrations and made arrangements to display exhibition and short video films on universal access and household integration, one nation-one grid, renewable energy etc.

As per BEE and REC, the Prime Minister will interact with beneficiaries of various electricity schemes through video conference and explain about the vision of the government in the power sector by 2047 wherein the country completes 100 years of independence.