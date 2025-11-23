PNM asks govt to allocate Rs 1,000 cr for cultural sector

Nellore: The one-day district level convention of Praja Natya Mandali (PNM) organised here on Saturday demanded the coalition government to allocate Rs 1,000 crore to cultural sector to resume arts in the State.

The convention also decided to organise different programmes in all districts to bring various issues faced by public to the government’s notice.

PNM State secretary K Penchalaiah reminded that earlier artistes enjoyed great glory in the State as the governments gave top priority for cultural activities by allocating separate budget for the purpose. But, he lamented that artistes are leading a pathetic life as the government is diverting funds meant for development of arts to other departments. He appealed Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu to sanction a pension of Rs 6,000 to artistes.