Polambadi programme held at Devanakonda

Devanakonda (Kurnool district): A Polambadi programme was organised at Devanakonda village on Tuesday, where farmers received valuable insights on crop protection and yield improvement techniques.

Speaking at the event, mandal agriculture officer Ch Suresh Babu emphasised the importance of pest management in groundnut cultivation and provided guidance on achieving higher yields with minimal investment.

During the programme, officials informed that 14,000 farmers in the mandal have registered for the Farmer Unique ID, while around 3,500 farmers are yet to complete the process. Farmers were urged to register at the earliest to avail of government benefits.

Additionally, it was noted that 469 farmers have not received their PM-KISAN scheme payments due to incomplete e-KYC verification. Officials advised them to complete the verification process as soon as possible to avoid further delays in receiving financial assistance.

The event was attended by AEOs Ranganna, Mallikarjuna, Abdul Salam, VHA Rangachari and local farmers.