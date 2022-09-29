Polavaram backwaters challenge hits wall

Vijayawada: The Polavaram Project Authority's virtual meeting on the project's backwaters issue held on Thursday on the directive of the Supreme Court remained inconclusive with the Odisha government refusing to agree to a joint study of the problem.

The PPA has called for the meeting of the officials of Telangana, Chhattisgarh, Odisha and Andhra Pradesh to discuss the issue. The Authority decided to hold the next meeting on October 7.

PPA chairman Pankaj Kumar, who is also the secretary of the Jal Shakti Ministry, reportedly tried to reason with the States that the submergence problem would not even be one third of the apprehended level referring to the claims of Odisha, Chhattisgarh and Telangana.

Previous surveys conducted in 2009 and 2011 scientifically proved that Bhadrachalam would not submerge. The meeting did not agree to the proposal of Telangana to hold a fresh survey on the said issue. It was also pointed out to the States that the AP government had assured to construct a spillway in case any submergence threat arose.

The Authority said though all others were prepared to hold a public hearing, only Odisha was refusing the same. It was decided to hold a meeting of the Engineers-in-Chief on October 7 to thrash out the issue, the authorities said.

The Supreme Court had suggested to the Centre to call for a meeting of all the stakeholders to discuss and resolve the issues concerning the Polavaram project in Andhra Pradesh.

The apex court observed that it would be in the "fitness of things" if the Centre took an initiative in calling all the stakeholders so that the project could move forward and the concerns are addressed.

A bench headed by Justice S K Kaul noted that there were concerns expressed by the States of Odisha, Telangana, and Chhattisgarh regarding the impact of the project in as much as it may result in flooding of certain areas.

The bench, also comprising Justice A S Oka and Vikram Nath, noted that it has been submitted that the project, as envisaged, had been expanded to a much larger extent and there were issues concerning environmental clearances as well on account of its expansion.

The top court suggested that a "pioneering role must be played by the Ministry of Jal Shakti and a meeting be called of all the stakeholders."

"We put it to the counsel and the ASG (Additional Solicitor General who appeared for the Centre) that it will be in the fitness of things if the Central government takes an initiative in calling all the stakeholders so that the project can move forward and yet the concerns are addressed," the bench observed.

It posted the matter for hearing on December 7 and asked for a report from the Centre.