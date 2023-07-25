Polavaram Project: Centre gives nod for release of Rs 12,911.15 cr

Union Minister for State for Jal Shakti Bishweswar Tudu said on Monday that the Department of Expenditure, Ministry of Finance, stated on June 5 that there was no objection to additional funding for completing the balance work of Polavaram Irrigation Project (PIP) for filling of water up to 41.15 metres amounting to Rs 10,911.15 crore.



The Centre also agreed to sanction Rs 2,000 crore towar ds the cost of repairing damages caused to the project due to floods following the Union Cabinet’s approval.

Replying to a question raised by MP V Vijayasai Reddy in Rajya Sabha on Monday, the Union Minister said the AP government has submitted revised cost estimates for Rs 17,144.06 crore for balance works for phase I, i.e., for storage of water up to 41.15 metres.

Action has been taken for examination of the proposal expeditiously for facilitating its approval by the Government of India.

The Union Minister said Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh through a letter on July 15 requested for sanction of an ad-hoc grant of Rs 10,000 crore to the State government based on the proposal regarding PIP submitted by the State vide letter on March 15, 2022.