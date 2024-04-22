Polavaram project will be completed soon: Pawan

Narasapuram (west godavari): Jana Sena president Pawan Kalyan assured to quickly complete the Polavaram project once the NDA comes to power in Andhra Pradesh.

Pawan flayed Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy for not keeping his promise of completing the construction of Vasishtha Bridge. He also assured to complete the bridge works on priority basis by the NDA government.

He assured to address the issues of fishermen across the State and extend loans to fishermen societies. Pawan condemned the opposition for terming BJP as a “communal party.” He pointed out that the BJP has secured a resounding victory even in BJP where members of different communities co-exist peacefully. The BJP has also been registering consistent victories in the North East, he pointed out.

Pawan Kalyan said he would accord priority to solving the problems faced by Muslims.

He said that his agenda is the welfare of all religions and castes. The JSP chief said that he would solve the problems of construction workers and strive to improve their living standards. Past glory will also be restored to aqua sector, he said. Narasapuram BJP MP candidate Bhupathiraju Srinivasa Varma, Jana Sena MLA candidate Bommidi Narayana Naykar, NDA leaders Bandaru Madhavanaidu, Nagalla Satish, Yathirajulu Naidu, Potthuri Ramaraju, Kothapalli Subbarayudu and others were present.