Polavaram Spillway Bridge will be ready soon: Megha Engineering

Polavaram: Out of the 1128 metres long spillway bridge of the prestigious Polavaram Project, already 1000 metres length was completed within a short span of four and half months, says a communiqué from the engineering giant Megha Engineering and Infra.

The company in a statement here on Wednesday stated with the completion of five more slabs soon, the spillway bridge construction would be over. Out of 192 girders to be placed on the spillway bridge, already 180 girders were placed with only 12 girders left. It may be recalled that the installation of girders was started in July, 2020, it said.

The statement also stated that out of 49 trunnion beams, already 46 beams were completed. Likewise, out of 48 gates to the spillway bridge, 24 gates were already installed.

The company said that each gate should be fitted with two hydraulic cylinders and power packs.

The company had already procured 48 hydraulic cylinders and 24 cylinders have arrived from Germany. Efforts are on to bring 26 more cylinders from Germany.