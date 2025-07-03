Polavaram will be completed by December 2027: Nimmala

Nellore: Water Resources Minister Nimmala Rama Naidu stated that Polavaram Project will be completed by 2027 December. On Wednesday, he inaugurated the newly constructed road with Rs 1.2 crore between Kotha Sivalayam - Indiramma Colony in Kavali town along with Minister P Narayana and Kavali MLA Dagumati Venkata Krishna Reddy.

Later addressing the gathering, Minister Rama Naidu said that Polavaram Project works are under progress in various stages with financial assistance from the Central government, which will be completed in a time bound manner.

The Minister said the State is zooming fast towards the development under leadership of Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu as he is striving hard in that aspect. Minister Narayana criticised that the State economy was seriously affected leading the government exchequer almost to become empty due to implementation of mindless decisions by the previous YSRCP government during its five-year tenure. He said now the State has been gradually recovering from the losses with the initiative of the CM creating wealth through implementation of several innovative concepts in the interest of stabilising State economy.