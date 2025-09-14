Police alert students to refrain from clicking suspicious links

Visakhapatnam: Despite continuous efforts considered to curb cybercrime, the recovery rate of stolen funds remains alarmingly minimal, ranging anywhere between 5 percent to 10 percent, cautioned Sub Inspector of Police (Cybercrime) Ravi Kishore.

Addressing students and faculty members at an awareness programme on cybercrime at TSR and TBK Degree and PG College in Gajuwaka, the Sub Inspector highlighted various kinds of frauds that are common in and around Vizag and the need to be cautious about fake OTP fraud, phishing, digital arrest, financial loan fraud and pension fraud, among others. Building awareness among the audience, Inspector of Police (Crime), Gajuwaka, K Srinivas Rao said, “Online fraud is rising at an alarming rate and students turn out to be the most frequent victims.” He highlighted how 500 lost and recovered mobile phones were often misused to carry out digital scams.

Inspector of Police (Law and Order), Gajuwaka A Parthasarathy laid emphasis on the growing cybercrime threats.

“In today’s digital age, one causal and careless click on a fake link can handover your entire phone data to cyber criminals. So, stay alert and informed,” he alerted the participants.

Organised by Bajaj Finance Ltd under the banner ‘knockout digital fraud—inform digital users about different types of threats and best practices to safeguard finances’, the event saw cops stressing on how young individuals are particularly vulnerable to cyber fraud due to their high engagement on social media platforms.