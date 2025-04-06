Police arrest 4, seize 8.7 g MDMA and 1.2 kg ganja

Guntur: Mangalagi rirural police arrested four suspects on Saturday, confiscating 1.2 kg ganja and 8.7 grams of MDMA (drug) from their possession at Delight Dhaba Centre, within the jurisdiction of Mangalagiri rural police station.

According to Additional SP (Crimes) Ravi Kumar, a total of six individuals were involved in selling ganja and MDMA via social media, targeting students from universities and colleges in Mangalagiri and nearby areas.

The accused sourced their ganja supply from Vijayawada city and distributed it at Delight Dhaba, while the MDMA was procured from Bangalore.

Of the six suspects involved in the illegal drug trade, four have been taken into custody, while two remain at large.

The additional SP (crimes) appealed to the public to report any information regarding the illegal sale of ganja to the police to facilitate further action. A case has been registered, and the investigation is ongoing.