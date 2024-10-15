Police arrests Sri Satya Sai district rape accused in 48 hours

In a remarkable display of swift and decisive law enforcement, authorities in Sri Sathya Sai District have successfully apprehended five individuals, including three minors, accused of a horrific gang-rape incident that occurred in the early hours of October 12, 2024. The accused were arrested within just 48 hours after the crime, following direct orders from the Hon'ble Chief Minister, Home Minister, and DGP.

District Superintendent of Police (SP), Ms. V. Ratna, IPS, took personal charge of the investigation, which she described as a “challenge” that required immediate action. During a press conference, she outlined the rapid police response that included forming special teams and utilizing technological resources such as CCTV footage to trace the suspects.

The victims, a 45-year-old woman and her 22-year-old daughter-in-law, were attacked by six men in the under-construction premises of R.N. Paper Mills located near Nalla Bommanipalli village while they were seeking livelihood opportunities. The assailants not only assaulted and robbed the victims but also fled the scene after committing the heinous crime.

In a coordinated operation, police arrested two prime suspects, identified as 38-year-old Erika Kavadi Nagendra and 20-year-old Sake Praveen Kumar, along with three minors, on October 14, 2024. Authorities recovered cash amounting to Rs. 5,200, along with two motorcycles used during the crime. One additional suspect, Chakali Srinivasulu, is currently absconding.

Initial investigations revealed that Nagendra has an extensive criminal history, with over 37 previous cases against him across various districts, while Praveen is noted to have been involved in a murder case linked to the Lepakshi Police Station.

The District SP expressed her commitment to ensuring that the accused face severe consequences through a special court, emphasizing that the police will take stringent measures to prevent such incidents from reoccurring in the future.

In recognition of the exemplary work carried out by the local police, the Chief Minister, Home Minister, and DGP congratulated the officers involved. The proactive approach shown by the District SP and her team has set a precedent for handling serious crimes against women in the region.

The swift investigation and arrest serve as a strong reminder that inappropriate behavior towards women will not be tolerated and will result in serious ramifications, as reiterated by the District SP during her press briefing.

The community can take solace in the authorities’ promise to enforce firm measures aimed at protecting women and ensuring their safety in Sri Sathya Sai District.