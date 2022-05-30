Police carry out nakabandi

Visakhapatnam: In order to bring down the rising crime rate in Visakhapatnam, the city police have tightened vigilance during night-time.

As a part of it, the police have carried out 'nakabandi' in the night from 1 am to 4 am.

Motorists roaming around without proper records and those who fail to show identity proof will be taken to task.

The police had checked 979 vehicles on Saturday, charged penalty for various violations for 42 persons and seized 26 vehicles.

Fingerprints were taken from those who were roaming suspiciously.

In a bid to maintain law and order, Commissioner of Police Ch. Srikanth said that nakabandi will continue in the city.

ADCP (Crimes) D Gangadaram mentioned that the police have stepped up its vigil in the night.

Meanwhile, as per the directions of Commissioner of Police Ch Srikanth, counselling sessions were conducted for rowdy-sheeters on Sunday at various police stations in zone-1 limits.

During the session, City Task Force Assistant Commissioner of Police A Trinad Rao said they may consider closing of the rowdy sheets if they change their attitude.

He mentioned that not a single rowdy- sheeter should have a criminal tendency and strict action will be taken if they were involved in any criminal activity.

Counselling for rowdy-sheeters were conducted in East Sub-Division, Dwaraka Sub-Division, North Sub-Division, II Town, MR Peta, III Town, IV Town, MVP, Arilova, PM Palem, Anandapuram, Bheemunipatnam and Padmanabham police stations.