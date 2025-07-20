Police conduct awareness camps across Nellore dist

Nellore: As part of efforts in preventing different crimes like cyber frauds, ganja, sand, liquor smuggling, atrocities against women, sexual attacks on minor girls etc following the directions of SP G Krishnakanth, police officials have conducted awareness programmes across the district on Saturday.

Circle Inspector cadre officials in urban and rural areas visited the schools, colleges and villages and organised the awareness programmes. They interacted with different sections during the event.

the awareness camps organised in the schools, cops explained on good touch and bad touch to the girl students. They explained to them how to overcome any challenges by informing the matter to their parents, teachers and immediately alerting the local police through Sakthi app if they fall in danger.

They warned the youth not to indulge in smuggling of ganja, liquor as such illegal activities would ruin their lives.

On the occasion, cops appealed to women to compulsorily download the Sakthi app on their mobile phones as it will rescue them when they fall in danger.

Police urged the people to inform the toll-free numbers 100, 112, 1098, 1930 and legal cell 1972 at once after they notice any illegal activities and roaming of new persons in their respective areas.

In a press note released here on Saturday, SP G Krishnakanth has appealed to the people to extend their support to the police department by considering the prevention of crimes as a social responsibility.

The SP has warned of serious action against those indulging in illegal and anti-social activities.