Police conduct cordon & search

Ongole : The Prakasam district police conducted a predawn cordon and search operation in Balireddy Nagar Colony of Singarayakonda on Thursday. The operation, which was carried out under the direction of District SP AR Damodar and supervised by Ongole DSP R Srinivasarao, involved 75 police personnel equipped with advanced drone cameras and dog squads.

During the operation, the police personnel thoroughly searched residences of suspicious persons and previous offenders, village outskirts, major junctions, and various shops in the area. The team seized 31 motorcycles and one auto-rickshaw for lack of proper documentation.

The police urged the public to cooperate with such preventive operations aimed at maintaining law and order and controlling criminal activities. They encouraged residents to re-port any suspicious activities or persons in their area by calling emergency numbers 112 or 100. Singarayakonda CI Hazarattaiah, Ongole sub-division SIs, and other police personnel participated in the operation.