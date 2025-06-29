Police conduct surprise inspections in Nandyal dist

Nandyal: In a proactive effort to maintain public safety and curb anti-social activities, Nandyal district police conducted surprise inspections at lodges and dormitories across the district on Saturday.

The operation was carried out under the directives of District Superintendent of Police Adhiraj Singh Rana as part of intensified measures to ensure law and order. Police teams from various station limits inspected each room thoroughly, focusing on individuals, who checked in during night hours. Personal details of guests, especially those new to the area, were verified.

Suspicious individuals were questioned, and their fingerprints were scanned using mobile check devices to cross-check criminal records and prevent unlawful activities.

Lodge owners were instructed to maintain a proper guest register with valid identification details such as Aadhaar cards.

They were also directed not to rent rooms without verified documents. Further, all lodges were advised to install functional CCTV cameras covering all key areas of the premises to enhance surveillance and security. The police warned that strict legal action would be taken against any lodge or dormitory found facilitating illegal activities. Citizens were urged to remain vigilant and report any suspicious persons or incidents immediately