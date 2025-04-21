Police conducts counselling for rowdy sheeters

Vijayawada: The police officials from all police stations within the NTR District Police Commissionerate, along with their staff, conducted counselling sessions at various times for rowdy sheeters, law & order and crime suspects and individuals with undesirable behaviour within their respective jurisdictions.

Speaking on the occasion, the officials urged everyone to refrain from engaging in criminal activities, abandon negative tendencies, and adopt good behaviour and a responsible lifestyle.

They advised against participating in anti-social activities or getting involved in any legal cases, warning that strict legal action would be taken against those who engage in unlawful activities or are implicated in cases.

Additionally, they emphasised avoiding the use or illegal transportation of ganja and other narcotic substances, encouraging individuals to follow a path of good conduct, steer clear of harmful addictions, and lead a virtuous life.

The officials further stated that police surveillance would be established to monitor everyone, and strict action would be taken against those involved in disputes or other criminal activities anywhere. They issued a stern warning to ensure compliance with the law.