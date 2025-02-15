Police crack techie’s murder

Vizianagaram: Vizianagaram police cracked the murder of a software engineer in Terlam mandal within three days. Investigation revealed that illicit affair led to the murder of the youngster.

SP Vakul Jindal told the media on Friday that K Prasad, a software engineer in Bangalore, had a close association with his cousin’s family Konari Atchutarao in his native of Nemalam village of Terlam mandal. Prasad used to go the Atchutarao’s house frequently when he was in Nemalam. Over period of time, Prasad developed an extra-marital affair with Venkata Lakshmi, wife of Atchutarao. However, Atchutarao’s younger brother Siva Krishna was suspicious about the behavior of Venkata Lakshmi.

He found the WhatsApp conversation between Venkata Lakshmi and Prasad and showed them to his elder brother Achutharao. Both brothers decided to kill Prasad and waited for right time.

On February 7, Prasad came to Nemalam to search for a bride for marriage. Achutharao informed his younger brother Siva Krishna, who is living in Visakhapatnam. Later, the duo asked Prasad to meet them and he arrived at the village.

However, Achutharao and Siva Krishna attacked Prasad with sticks on the head. The duo killed Prasad even as he tried to ran away and threw his mobile phone into a well. Later, the duo took Prasad’s body on the road, damaged the motorcycle, and tried to make it look like a road accident.

Based on the locals’ information, Terlam police rushed to the spot along with clues team and dog squad, collected evidence. Based on Prasad’s call data records, Terlam police detained the siblings and recovered Prasad’s mobile phone from an agriculture well. After a detailed investigation, police arrested Atchutarao and Siva Krishna and recovered three mobile phones and sticks that were used for the murder, the SP said.