Police detect 59 property cases in June

Visakhapatnam: The city police cracked 59 property offence cases in the month of June, informed City Police Commissioner Shankhabrata Bagchi.

Speaking to the media here on Thursday about the crime cases cracked in the month of June, the Commissioner mentioned that the city police arrested 73 property offenders involved in different crimes.

1.2-kg of gold ornaments, 427.08 grams of silver ware, three two-wheelers, six auto rickshaws were recovered by the police. The CP mentioned that 84 property offences were reported in the last month. Worth Rs 1.06 crore properties were recovered in the city, he added.

Apart from the property cases, the CP informed that 400 missing mobiles worth Rs 60 lakh were also recovered.

Shankhabrata Bagchi stated that special teams were formed for detection of property offences.

The teams used technical methods, investigated the cases from different perspectives.

As part of preventive measures, the Commissioner mentioned that 400 CC cameras were installed across the city and 108 awareness meetings were held by the crime wing officers to create awareness among the public.

Special patrolling at crime prone areas was conducted with crime teams during day and night times, he added. Drone beats are being continued in isolated areas for surveillance over criminals, the CP said.