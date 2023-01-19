Police file case against Minister Ambati following court orders

Narasaraopet: Police registered a case against Minister for Water Resources Ambati Rambabu for conducting YSR Sankranti Lucky Draw and selling the tickets at Sattenapalli Police Station on Wednesday.

Following the orders of Guntur district court, they registered the case under Section-5 of AP Prize Chits and Money Circulation Schemes (Banning Act) 156 (3) of Criminal Penal Code and took up investigation. As soon as they received the court orders, they registered a case and took up investigation.

It may be mentioned that based on a private case filed by the JSP Guntur district president Gade Venkateswara Rao, Guntur district court directed Sattenapalli police to register a case and investigate it. It may be mentioned that Minister Ambati Rambabu and YSRCP leaders reportedly printed over 3 lakh tickets and sold them.

YSR Sankranti Luck Draw tickets were sold through the ward volunteers and party leaders in Sattenapalli and Guntur city. It was alleged that the volunteers sold two to three tickets to each pension beneficiary with each ticket costing Rs 100.

JSP leader Gade Venkateswara Rao recalled that the government banned the sale of lucky draw tickets.

Speaking to The Hans India, Venkateswara Rao demanded that Minister Ambati Rambabu tender his resignation immediately to ensure impartial police investigation. If he continues in the State Cabinet, it will be difficult for the police to investigate the case impartially, he said.