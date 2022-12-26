Police impose traffic restrictions in Srisailam amid President's visit

Police imposed traffic restrictions in Srisailam during the visit of President Draupadi Murmu and have set up barricades at the main intersections within the temple area. On the other hand, the darshans at Srisailam, Sri Bhramaramba Mallikarjuna temple were stopped and will be resumed after President's visit from 3 pm.



With the visit of President Murmu to Srisailam, the traffic between Telangana and Andhra borders was stopped. The police stopped the vehicles coming from the Hyderabad side at the Lingalagattu check post and the vehicles coming from the Dornala side to Srisailam at the Shikharam Forest check post. Meanwhile, President of India President Draupadi Murmu arrived at Hyderabad on a five day winter vacation. Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan welcomed the President at Rajiv Gandhi International airport. Murmu immortality left for Srisailam to attend a programme at the famous lord Shiva temple.