Police keen on hyper-sensitive villages

Nellore: As part of initiative in protecting Law and Order problem police administration concentrated on hyper sensitive village by conducting meeting with the local people. Following directions of Superintendent of Police G Krishnakanth, police officials along with the staff divided in to batches conducted meetings in several villages of Nellore rural mandal on Friday.

During the interaction, police urged the people to distance themselves by avoiding politically motivated clashes, property disputes etc in the interest of maintaining communal harmony in the villages.

They urged the village elders to initiate steps for motivating the youth avoid them indulge in the anti-social activities.

They appealed the parents to keep an eye over movements of their children as immediately initiate damage control measures if they notice anything wrong in their behavior.

On this occasion, officials detailed the punishments related to the various crimes like smuggling of Ganja, Sand, Illicit liquor, sexual attack on women and minor girls, cyber frauds and other offends.

While stating that most of the representations related the land disputes being received during the Public Grievance Redress System (PGRS) organised by police department every Monday, cops appealed the village elders to settle such disputes with ‘ Gentle Man Agreements (GMA) instead of approaching police or courts as they would reason for occurrence property crimes in the villages.