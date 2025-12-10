Indian envoy, Yamaguchi leaders discuss ways to strengthen India-Japan ties

Tokyo: India's Ambassador to Japan Nagma Mohamad Mallick held a meeting with Yamaguchi Governor Tsugimasa Muraoka and Yamaguchi Prefectural Assembly Speaker Shungaku Yanai on Wednesday and discussed ways to strengthen bilateral ties, with a focus on Yamaguchi Prefecture.

Following the meeting, the Indian Embassy in Japan stated, "Ambassador Nagma Mohamad Mallick met Governor of Yamaguchi H.E. Tsugimasa Muraoka and Speaker of Yamaguchi Prefectural Assembly H.E. Shungaku Yanai."

"Also present at the meeting were Honourable members of Prefectural Assembly Kenji Niki, Kenjiro Nishimoto, and Shinji Sakamoto, who are office bearers of the India-ASEAN regional Friendship and Economic Exchange Promotion League. They discussed ways to strengthen India-Japan ties, especially with a focus on Yamaguchi Prefecture," it added.

The Indian Embassy, along with Yamaguchi prefecture, also organised a business seminar in Yamaguchi to enlighten the participants on India’s robust growth trajectory and opportunities for synergy between India and Yamaguchi. In her opening remarks, Nagma Mohamad Mallick spoke about areas of complementarity between Yamaguchi and India.

"The speaker of the Prefecture Assembly, Shungaku Yanai, spoke about the newly formed India-Japan friendship association in Yamaguchi Prefectural Assembly. A business presentation on 'Business Environment and Investment Opportunities in India' was made by Ms Debjani Chakrabarti, Minister ( Economic and Commerce) from the Embassy of India. Mr Haranobu Hara from the Global Strategy Team ( South Asia) Planning Division JETRO made a presentation on 'India’s business environment and trends among Japanese Companies'," it added.

Earlier in the day, Nagma Mohamad Mallick virtually addressed the fourth edition of the India-Japan Forum being held in New Delhi.

According to an official statement, the India-Japan Forum provides a platform for Indian and Japanese leaders to shape the future of bilateral and strategic partnerships through deliberation and collaboration. The Ananta Centre and the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) have convened the forum.

"The forum aims to bolster cooperation, leverage opportunities, exchange ideas, build mutual trust and develop a joint agenda for future cooperation," it said.