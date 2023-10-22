Police Martyrs Day observed in Anantapur district

Anantapur: Police Martyrs Day was observed by DIG R N Ammireddy and SP KKN Anburajan at the district police office here on Saturday.



The police personnel paid rich tributes to the martyrs who laid down their lives for the cause of the people.

Ammireddy and Anburajan have called upon the police to work with dedication and draw inspiration from the lives of the fallen heroes who sacrificed their lives for the cause of the State.

SP Anburajan said that the police face the daunting task in their combat against rowdy elements, terrorists and factionists. To mark the occasion, elocution, drawing and painting competitions were also conducted. A massive rally was organised by the police in the city. ZP Chairperson Boya Girijamma, Ahuda chairman Mahalakshmi Srinivas and several officials participated.