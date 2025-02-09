Police nab auto driver for stealing gold earrings

Rajamahendravaram : Prakash Nagar police have arrested an auto driver who tricked a woman and stole her gold earrings. The accused, identified as Chollangi Vijay Kumar also known as Simmula Pandu, had a previous theft case registered against him at Bommuru Police Station in 2019.

According to DSP (Central Zone) K Ramesh Babu, the incident occurred on the night of February 1.

A woman from Rajendra Nagar boarded an auto near the RTC bus stand. The auto driver deceived her by warning that thieves were targeting passengers wearing gold jewellery and advised her to remove her earrings for safety. He suggested wrapping them in paper and keeping them in her bag. As she was doing so, he discreetly stole earrings.

The victim realised the theft after getting out of the auto and immediately complained to the Prakash Nagar Police Station in Rajamahendravaram.

Under the supervision of CI Bajilal, SI S. Siva Prasad led the investigation. CCTV footage helped identify the suspect as Vijay Kumar, a resident of Namavaram B Block. Upon his arrest and interrogation, the accused confessed to the crime.