Police prepared for Cyclone Montha: SP

Singarayakonda: SP Harsha Vardhan Raju has said the police machinery is fully alert to ensure public safety during Cyclone Montha. The SP visited Pakala Beach on Monday, reviewed the situation from the bay watch tower, and briefed police personnel on duty.

He said that special police teams have been deployed with emergency equipment, including lighting devices, life jackets, torches, and ropes. He said that around 20 vulnerable revenue villages have been identified, with additional staff from other subdivisions deployed. JCBs, tractors, cranes, and cutting equipment are ready for immediate deployment.

The SP advised fishermen against venturing into the sea and urged residents of low-lying areas and dilapidated houses to move to safe shelters.

He said that a Police Command Control Room has been established at the district headquarters for continuous monitoring. He said that citizens can contact local police or call Dial 112 or WhatsApp 9121102266 during emergencies.

AR DSP K Srinivasarao, SB Inspector Raghavendra, and other officials accompanied the SP during the inspection.