Police recover stolen iPhones worth Rs 2.51 cr

Vijayawada: In a swift action, the city police brought back the stolen iPhones and other accessories from Bihar here on Friday. It may be recalled that the iPhones were stolen from a warehouse on the city outskirts on February 5 keeping in the police on tenterhooks since then.

Using the technology, the police traced the accused at Sasaram check post in Bihar and with the help of the Sivasagar police station house officer Nitish Kumar Singh and Dehri district SP Roshan Kumar, the six accused were arrested.

Addressing the media here on Friday, commissioner of police SV Rajasekhar Babu said that the six ac-cused Deepchand Prajapati, Maya Jayaprakash, Sunil Kumar Saroj, Brijesh Kumar Ugra, Mithilesh Kumar and Surendra Kumar Patel formed a gang. They received information from one Ranjit, who is still ab-sconding, details about the warehouse in Vijayawada.

Following a complaint lodged by the warehouse in-charge Md Farooq Ahmad, the police swung into ac-tion and started the chase. With the help of CCTVs and technology, the police traced the accused at Sasaram check post on the border of Bihar and informed the Bihar police.

With the cooperation of the Bihar police, the accused were taken into custody and the stolen electronic goods worth Rs 2.51 crore were recovered.

Complimenting the excellent teamwork of the police officials, the commissioner of police said that Cen-tral crime Station inspectors M Ram Kumar, P Srinivas Rao and B Satyanarayana under the constant guidance of the higher officials tracked the accused.

The commissioner said that if the arrest was delayed by a few hours, the accused would have slipped into Nepal and it would be very difficult to arrest them later.

Referring to the network of the CCTVs and the technology, he said that more and more CCTVs would be set up across the state to check crimes.