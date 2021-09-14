Police rescue Andhra Pradesh woman in Delhi through Disha App

The 'Disha App' brought by the Government of Andhra Pradesh for the protection of women is yielding good results and protecting women at risk. Police have rescued a woman in danger in the national capital, Delhi, with the help of the Disha app.



Going into details, Subhashini, a young woman from Porumamilla, went to Delhi to write the teacher test. The auto driver allegedly behaved rudely with the young woman while traveling in the auto there. The woman immediately complained to the district SP by phone through the Disha app SOS.

The YSR Kadapa district police, who responded immediately, contacted the Delhi police in a timely manner and rescued the woman with the help of a local NGO. The police stood by the girl till she was rescued from the auto driver and reached Kadapa.

The victim thanked the district police for taking her destination unharmed at the time of the accident. District SP Anburajan appealed to women to take advantage of Disha App.