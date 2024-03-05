Police seize `1.81 cr unaccounted money

Nellore: Police have conducted raids on the houses of reportedly followers of Nellore city Assembly TDP nominee Ponguru Narayana, located at Balaji Nagar, Haranatha Puram, Ram Nagar, Chinthareddy Palem Donka and other areas and seized Rs 1.81 crore unaccounted money on Monday. Sources say that the raids were conducted simultaneously in the wee hours of Monday.

Addressing the media here on Monday, SP Dr K Tirumaleswar Reddy said that they conducted raids on Nspira Management Services private limited, related to Narayana Educational Society, on the charges failure in paying Goods Service Tax (GST) by submitting false documents. Cases were booked against Nspira Managing Director Punith Kothapha at Balaji Nagar police station, following a complaint lodged by Deputy Transport Commissioner B Chandar.

The SP explained that Nspira Management limited has been providing various services like supplying food, shelter, security, school buses, other infrastructure facilities since 2015. Transport department has noticed several irregularities in paying tax related to supply of 92 busses on rent to Narayana Educational Society but not maintained proper records related to tax payment to transport department. The SP said that it was revealed during verification that the buses that were supplied by Nspira management were registered under Narayana Educational Society, though the buses belong to Nspira company.

The SP said investigation is going on over this issue.