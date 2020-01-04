Police seize 2000 kg ganja in East Godavari

Kakinada, January 04: East Godavari District police seized 2000 kg ganja at Chinturu check post on Friday during the vehicle checking from Eicher Vehicle. The Chintur Police arrested the accused and seized ganja and car to Chintur P.S .

The police said that Based on intelligence information, 4 accused carrying 2000 Kgs of Ganja in vehicle were apprehended. . A8 is the buyyer and he is Maharashtra native and A1-7 are natives of Vizag district. A1 and A2 are the partners who are purchased Ganja and selling.

A6 and A7 were promised 3 lakh cash and 4.5 tolas gold to manage police. They said that total deal for Ganja Rs. 45 lakhs. But the actual worth of ganja Rs. 1 Crore above. The accused connivancely hided the ganja under sweet potato bags. A1-4 are being remanded and a special team was formed to apprehend remaining accused.