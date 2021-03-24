Police seize Rs. 50 lakhs unaccounted cash

Kurnool: The police personnel of Special Enforcement Bureau (SEB) have seized Rs 50 lakhs unaccounted cash at the Panchalingala border check post on Wednesday evening. According to Circle Inspector, N Lakshmi Durgaiah, while conducting vehicle checking at the Panchalingala border check post, the staff have stopped a car for checking. During the course of checking, the staff have detected Rs. 50 lakhs.

The person, Gujjala Venkata Swamy resident of Budwar Peta in Kurnool Town was asked to produce supportive evidence to the cash-carrying with him. Venkata Swamy has failed to produce sufficient proof and valid reasons for carrying the cash. Taking it to unaccounted cash, the entire amount and car have been seized and handed over to Taluka Urban Police Station (UPS) for initiating further action.

The Circle Inspector said the vehicle checking has been intensified upon the orders of Superintendent of Police (SP), Dr Fakkeerappa Kaginelli, Additional SP, Gowthami Sali and Assistant Commissioner, Sri Latha.

Sub Inspector, Jeelanbasha, Head Constables, Shareef, Venkateswarlu. Constables, Ansar Basha, Imam Sahib, Sudhakar, Vijaybhaskar, Gopalakrishna and Rangaswamy participated at the vehie checking.