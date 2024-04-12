Police seized 30 grams of ganja

Live
Highlights
The youth are getting addicted to drugs and alcohol day by day. They are going astray in the name of enjoying in the name of fashion.
NagarKurnool: The youth are getting addicted to drugs and alcohol day by day. They are going astray in the name of enjoying in the name of fashion. Nagar Kurnool SI Govardhan said in a statement that when the situation gets out of hand, atrocities are resorted to. At around 1 pm on Friday, SI Govardhan and his staff were conducting checks in the Nagar Kurnool bus stand premises when a man named Dodla Vishwaswaroop (24) of Peddakottapally village found 30 grams of ganja.
When he was interrogated, he said that he was taking ganja for consumption from DhulPate in Hyderabad. He was immediately detained and interrogated, a case was registered against him and he was sent to remand.
