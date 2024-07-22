Police take RDO office senior assistant into custody in Madanapalle

TIRUPATI: In connection with the fire accident case in which files in the Madanapalle RDO office were set ablaze, police took a senior assistant Gowtham Teja who is working in the office into custody. It was learnt that Gowtham was dealing with the 22A section lands in the office. He was reportedly in the office till 10.30 pm on Sunday night though it was a holiday.

Preliminary reports indicate that the files relating to assigned lands, those involved in court cases and 22 A lands among others were burnt. Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu held a high level review meeting at his chambers in the Assembly. He also spoke to Annamayya district collector Ch Sridhar and enquired about the incident. He asked whether police dog squad was pressed into service and what was the outcome. The CM directed the district officials to protect the CC TV footage and enquired why Gowtham was in office till late night though it is a holiday.