Police tighten security ahead of Prez, PM visit to Puttaparthi

Puttaparthi: In view of the upcoming visits of Prime Minister Narendra Modi on November 19, followed by President and Vice-President on November 22 and 23 for Sri Sathya Sai Baba Centenary Celebrations, State Additional DGP (Law & Order) Madhusudhan Reddy has directed police officials to remain on high alert and ensure foolproof security.

On Monday, the Additional DGP, along with IG Srikant and DIGs Dr Shimoshi, Fakirappa Kaginelli, Anburajan, and Satya Yesubabu, reviewed security arrangements at Command Control Centre near district police office. District SP S Satish Kumar briefed senior officers.

DIG Dr Shimoshi and SP Satish Kumar presented minute-to-minute schedule, route maps from Sri Sathya Sai Airport to Sai Kulwant Hall, and security plans for Hill View Stadium through Google Geo Maps.

The Additional DGP instructed officials to ensure that the celebrations and VIP visits proceed smoothly without any disruption.

Key directions included: All visitors exiting the stadium and Sai Kulwant Hall must be thoroughly checked through DFMD units. Police personnel must act courteously with devotees. Sector in-charges should ensure all staff remain at designated posts. Traffic must be regulated without allowing buses or autos to block roads. Special vigilance is required at roads, diversion points, convoy routes, airport, helipad, parking areas, and public venues. Immediate reporting of any issues to the control room is mandatory.

Madhusudhan Reddy stressed that devotees arriving from across India and abroad must face no inconvenience.

Senior SPs, ASPs, DSPs, trainee IPS officers, and other officials participated in the review meeting.