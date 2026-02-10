‘Pariksha Pe Charcha’: AI should not be a substitute for learning says PM

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday advised students not to let technology enslave them, saying artificial intelligence should be used for guidance and value addition, not as a substitute for learning.

In the second episode of the ninth edition of the prime minister’s annual ‘Pariksha Pe Charcha’ event, he noted that mobile phones have become masters of some children, who cannot even eat without them or without a television screen.

“Every era has faced concerns with new technologies, whether computers or mobile phones. But the fear is unnecessary. Technology must not become the master of human life. You have to make a firm resolve that you will not let technology enslave you,” Modi said in an interaction with students from Coimbatore, Raipur, Guwahati and Gujarat. The Prime Minister urged students not to be afraid of emerging technologies such as Artificial Intelligence (AI), but use them to hone their skills.

“We should try not to make AI or mobile the master; some kids do not eat food unless they watch something on a smartphone. We can use AI efficiently. AI should be used for guidance and value addition, not as a substitute for learning.

“The nature of jobs will always evolve, just as transport shifted from bullock carts to aeroplanes, but life continues,” Modi said and highlighted that understanding technology, expanding one’s own capabilities, and integrating its strengths into work ensures progress without fear.