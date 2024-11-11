Police to introduce AI-based system to prevent traffic violations

Visakhapatnam: Visakhapatnam city police is mulling ways to collaborate with a private company to implement an Artificial Intelligence (AI)-based system to not just detect traffic violations but also bring down crime rate to a substantial extent.

The AI-based detection system will aid in issuing automatic traffic e-challans and place a check on the violations without any involvement of the traffic police. This way, the time consumed for issuing challans and collecting penalties will drastically come down.

Already, three organisations have come forward to partner with the police department for the proposed setup. “Also, seven more AI companies from various other states are expected to visit next. After examining the required features and advantages, the best one will be shortlisted soon,” Shankhabrata Bagchi, the City Commissioner of Police, shares with The Hans India.

By introducing the one-of-its-kind technology, the city police aim to achieve multiple benefits. “The traffic police could stay more focused on rendering their duties without any deviation as they need not spend time on issuing challans any longer. In some cases, traffic violators get into a tiff while they were stopped for issuing the challans. Even this challenge could be addressed with the new AI system,” elaborates the Commissioner of Police.

Once the e-challan is generated by the new facility, the traffic violators would receive an auto-generated message to their respective registered mobile numbers.

Along with placing a check on traffic violations, the city police intend to keep tabs on criminals and their movements by incorporating the AI-based face recognition technology in an effective manner.

By tracing the movement of the criminals with the support of AI technology, there is a larger scope for crime prevention as the police in respective jurisdictions will be more vigilant, adds the Commissioner of Police.

Once the new system embarked by the city police becomes a reality, traffic violations and crime rate are expected to come down to a considerable level.