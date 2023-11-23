Political parties asked to submit lists of BLAs soon

SRIKAKULAM: All the recognised national and regional political parties’ leaders should submit the lists of their booth-level agents (BLA) at a quick pace, said District Revenue Officer (DRO) M Ganapathi Rao.

He organised the 19th district-level meeting with the leaders of all political parties on elections and its process at the Collector’s office in Srikakulam city on Wednesday.

On the occasion, the DRO asked the leaders of various political parties to submit the lists of BLAs at a quick pace. “After submission of the lists of BLAs by the political parties, we have to verify the same and also forwarded them to the State Election Commission,” the DRO added. He also explained that all the petitions and complaints filed by different persons regarding alterations in the voters’ lists will be solved by December 26 after due verification and careful examination.

The district administration will receive petitions and complaints at booth-level for the purpose of organising special camps, the DRO added. District-level leaders of various national and regional parties attended the meeting.