Poll material distribution reviewed in Penukonda

Penukonda: Sri Sathya Sai District Collector A Shyam Prasad inspected the municipal election material distribution center at Paritala Degree College in Penukonda on Friday.

Reviewing strong room security and material dispatch arrangements, the Collector directed officials to ensure strict adherence to State Election Commission regulations to execute error-free operations. He instructed staff to provide necessary transport and amenities for polling personnel dispatched to designated booths.

Penukonda RDO Anand Kumar, Municipal Commissioner Satish Kumar, Tahsildar Swathi, and revenue officials joined the inspection to ensure seamless coordination for peaceful polling.