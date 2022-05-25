Polycet at 12 centres in Rajamahendravaram

Rajamahendravaram (East Godavari District): Arrangements have been made to conduct polytechnic entrance test (Polycet) on May 29 in East Godavari district in a peaceful atmosphere, District Revenue Officer B Subbarao said.

On Tuesday, along with polytechnic examiner and other officials, he examined the arrangements for conducting the test.

The exam will be held from 11 am to 1 pm. Candidates are requested to be in the examination room by 10.45 am, he clarified.

About 5,220 students in the district will appear for the entrance exam, for which 12 examination centres were set up in Rajamahendravaram.