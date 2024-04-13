Ponguru Narayana Assures Priority for Porters in TDP Government

A spiritual gathering of the Hamalis took place at a Kalyanamandapam in Nellore, where former minister and Nellore City TDP MLA candidate, Dr. Ponguru Narayana, was present as the chief guest. The event, organized by BJP leaders and Hamali leaders, aimed to promote the joint alliance of TDP, Janasena, and BJP for the benefit of Andhra state and people's welfare.

During the gathering, Dr. Narayana was welcomed by BJP leaders, Hamali leaders, and workers, and honored with garlands and shawls. In his address, Dr. Narayana expressed his pleasure at the opportunity to attend the spiritual meeting and assured the porters that they will be given due priority in the TDP government. He highlighted the various welfare development schemes undertaken by the TDP government and emphasized the importance of cooperation between the state and central government for the development of Andhra Pradesh.

Dr. Narayana criticized the current ruling party, accusing them of curbing democracy and hindering the state's progress. He stressed the need for industrial development to create employment opportunities for the youth and criticized the YSRCP government for driving away industries from the state. He also highlighted the importance of education in empowering the youth to achieve greater heights.

The MLA expressed confidence in the upcoming elections and pledged to work with Vemireddy Prabhakar Reddy to develop Nellore and the state with the support of both state and central funds. He urged the audience to support him in his vision of making Nellore a model city.