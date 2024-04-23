Ponguru Narayana Files Nomination for Nellore City MLA Seat

Former minister and city TDP MLA candidate, Dr. Ponguru Narayana, has officially filed his nomination to contest in the upcoming elections for the Nellore Nagar Constituency. Taking on the responsibility of representing 2.37 lakh people in the city constituency, Narayana, along with his wife Rama Devi, handed over a set of nomination papers to the Election Returning Officer, Vikas Marmat.

Speaking to the media alongside his family and other party leaders including former minister Thallapaka Ramesh Reddy, TDP state general secretary Kotam Reddy Srinivasulu Reddy, and Parliament Speaker Abdul Aziz, Dr. Ponguru Narayana expressed his gratitude for the nomination. He emphasized his commitment to the development and welfare of Nellore, pledging to make the city a model city in India.

Reflecting on his past contributions to the city, Narayana highlighted various projects undertaken during his term as a minister in the Chandrababu Naidu government. He expressed his determination to continue working towards the progress of Nellore, ensuring that the stalled works from the previous government are completed under a new TDP administration.

Supporting his candidacy, TDP leaders Kotam Reddy Srinivasulu Reddy and Thallapaka Ramesh Reddy praised Dr. Narayana as a visionary leader and urged the public to rally behind him in the upcoming elections. With a strong show of support from party members, activists, and supporters, Narayana's nomination process was marked as a milestone in the campaign for the Nellore City MLA seat.

As the election season progresses, all eyes will be on Dr. Ponguru Narayana as he aims to secure victory and fulfill his promise of serving the people of Nellore with dedication and integrity.