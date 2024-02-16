Live
Ponguru Narayana promises of repairing roads after TDP comes to power
Ponguru Narayana, a former minister and city constituency in-charge in Nellore City assured the local residents that if TDP party comes to power, he will repair all the roads in the city within two or three months. He has visited different areas, interacted with the locals, and listened to their problems.
Narayana has emphasized that the economic situation of the people living in the division needs improvement, and he will support them by providing tools for their professions. He has stated that under the leadership of Chandrababu Naidu, the upcoming Chief Minister, he will take care of the poor and stand by them.
Tallapaka Anuradha, a supporter of Narayana, has praised his efforts in meeting the poor households and understanding their problems. They believe that Narayana will win the upcoming elections and attribute the greatness of Nellore City to him.