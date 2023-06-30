Porumamilla native becomes Kerala DGP

Porumamilla(YSR district): Kerala government has appointed Dr Shaik Darvesh Saheb, hailing from Porumamilla town of YSR district as new director general police (DGP) on Thursday.

His father Mabu Saheb Bala Swamy was a retired forest guard who resided at Bestha street in Porumamilla town.

Darvesh has completed his primary education at OLF English medium school and pursued Intermediate at government junior college in Porumamilla town while degree, PG in Tirupati.

He was selected for Indian Forest Service (IFS) in the first attempt itself and got selected as IPS in second attempt. Darvesh joined as superientendent of police in Kerala cadre. Later, he discharged responsibilities as deputy inspector general (DIG), inspector general (IG) and now reached the highest position of DGP in Kerala.

Residents of Porumamilla town expressed happiness over appointment of Darvesh as DGP in Kerala state.