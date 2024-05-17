Live
- Trial of Syrian government militia's head begins in Germany's Hamburg
- Fionn Hand added to Ireland men's squad for Netherlands T20I tri-series
- Biggest war sequence of Suriya Sivakumar-starrer 'Kanguva' features 10,000-plus people
- US Air Force blames power loss, weather for F-16 crash in South Korea in May 2023
- India needs a national security filter for doing business with some nations: EAM Jaishankar
- Swati Maliwal's 'after-assault' video surfaces, being told to move out
- NCW affixes notice for hearing at residence of CM Kejriwal's PS
- 'You always lift your game to a new standard when Jimmy's out on the field', says Labuschagne
- India lose one Paris 2024 quota after WADA provisionally suspends boxer Parveen for whereabouts failure: Sources
- Archer Deepika Kumari to train under renowned coach Kim Hyung Tak in South Korea
Just In
Porumamilla: Rally held on National Dengue Day
Porumamilla (YSR district): National Dengue Day was marked with a rally and awareness programme organised by B Koduru primary health centre on...
Porumamilla (YSR district): National Dengue Day was marked with a rally and awareness programme organised by B Koduru primary health centre on Thursday. The event was aimed to educate public on dengue prevention and involved active participation from medical staff and local residents. T Narasimha Reddy, sub-unit officer of Porumamilla, stressed the importance of health education in preventing dengue.
Dr Vineeth Kumar Raju, MD, from B Koduru, highlighted the significance of observing ‘dry day’ every Friday to prevent water stagnation, which is crucial in controlling mosquito breeding. He explained that eliminating stagnant water can help prevent not only dengue but also other mosquito-borne diseases like malaria, chikungunya etc. Dr Raju informed that the Aedes aegypti mosquito, which transmits dengue, bites primarily during the day and breeds in clean, stagnant water around homes.
An awareness conference was held at B Koduru primary health centre, where medical officers discussed the importance of community participation in keeping the surroundings clean and avoiding water storage in flowerpots, glasses and other containers. They stressed use of mosquito nets at night and regular application of abate solutions to water storage containers.
A public awareness campaign also organised by ASHA workers, ANMs, and MLHPs, who demonstrated mosquito larvae to educate public about mosquito breeding.