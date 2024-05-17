Porumamilla: Rally held on National Dengue Day

Porumamilla (YSR district): National Dengue Day was marked with a rally and awareness programme organised by B Koduru primary health centre on Thursday. The event was aimed to educate public on dengue prevention and involved active participation from medical staff and local residents. T Narasimha Reddy, sub-unit officer of Porumamilla, stressed the importance of health education in preventing dengue.

Dr Vineeth Kumar Raju, MD, from B Koduru, highlighted the significance of observing ‘dry day’ every Friday to prevent water stagnation, which is crucial in controlling mosquito breeding. He explained that eliminating stagnant water can help prevent not only dengue but also other mosquito-borne diseases like malaria, chikungunya etc. Dr Raju informed that the Aedes aegypti mosquito, which transmits dengue, bites primarily during the day and breeds in clean, stagnant water around homes.

An awareness conference was held at B Koduru primary health centre, where medical officers discussed the importance of community participation in keeping the surroundings clean and avoiding water storage in flowerpots, glasses and other containers. They stressed use of mosquito nets at night and regular application of abate solutions to water storage containers.

A public awareness campaign also organised by ASHA workers, ANMs, and MLHPs, who demonstrated mosquito larvae to educate public about mosquito breeding.