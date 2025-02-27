Live
Just In
Posani Krishna Murali Arrested in Andhra Pradesh Over Derogatory Remarks
Actor and writer Posani Krishna Murali, a supporter of the YSR Congress Party, was arrested by Andhra Pradesh Police for making derogatory remarks about Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu, Pawan Kalyan, and Lokesh. He faces multiple charges, including those under the BNS Act. Krishna Murali is being transferred to Andhra Pradesh for court proceedings.
On Wednesday, Andhra Pradesh Police arrested actor, writer, and former Chairman of the Andhra Pradesh State Film, TV, and Theatre Development Corporation, Posani Krishna Murali, at his residence in Raidurgam. A police team from Sambepalli police station took him into custody while he was at his flat in My Home Apartments.
Krishna Murali, a YSR Congress Party supporter, has been charged in a case filed at Obulavarpalle police station in Annamayya district under Sections 196, 353(2), 111, and 3(5) of the BNS Act. The police informed his wife about his arrest.
The arrest follows multiple complaints against him for making derogatory remarks about Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu, Pawan Kalyan, and Lokesh. The Andhra Pradesh CID has also filed a case. Krishna Murali is being taken to Andhra Pradesh, where he will appear in court.