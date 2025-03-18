  • Menu
Posani Krishna Murali taken into CID custody for questioning

YSRCP leader Posani Krishna Murali has been taken into custody by the CID police following a court ruling permitting a one-day custody hearing.

YSRCP leader Posani Krishna Murali has been taken into custody by the CID police following a court ruling permitting a one-day custody hearing. He is currently on remand at Guntur Jail as part of an ongoing CID investigation.

The authorities transferred Posani from the district jail for questioning, which took place from 10 am to 5 pm on Tuesday.

The developments come amidst rising attention to the case, highlighting the implications for the political landscape in the region.

