Post-Dasara rush at PNBS, rly station

Vijayawada: Following the conclusion of the Dasara festival holidays, Vijayawada’s Pandit Nehru Bus Station (PNBS) and Railway Station witnessed a massive surge in passenger traffic, as thousands of travellers headed to destinations across the state and neighbouring states.

Most of the passengers from Vijayawada, Machilipatnam, Guntur, and surrounding areas planned to travel to Hyderabad and nearby towns on Sunday. However, the unexpected rush initially led to a shortage of buses, prompting several passengers to approach APSRTC officials, requesting the provision of additional services.

In response to increased demand, APSRTC authorities have deployed extra buses along major routes of Hyderabad, Visakhapatnam, Tirupati, and other towns within the state, as well as to Chennai and Bangalore.

Notably, additional special services to Hyderabad were arranged due to particularly high passenger volumes on that route. Officials have advised passengers to arrive early to secure tickets and seats, especially for long-distance journeys, and emphasised that the deployment of extra buses aims to reduce overcrowding.

Similarly, Vijayawada railway station was packed with passengers planning to travel to Hyderabad, Visakhapatnam, Chennai, Bangalore, and other cities. Most passengers chose trains to reach neighbouring states, leading to heavy rush and congestion at the station.

Meanwhile, heavy traffic was reported on the National Highway connecting Vijayawada and Hyderabad, particularly near Keesara and Chillakallu toll plazas, causing slow vehicle movement.

Hundreds of travellers from Eluru, Kakinada, Rajamahendravaram, and other towns travelled in private vehicles, further adding to the congestion. Police officials deployed special traffic management measures to regulate the flow and minimise delays.

APSRTC and traffic authorities appealed to travellers to follow traffic rules, maintain patience, and cooperate with bus station staff.

Private vehicle users were advised to plan journeys in advance and use alternative routes where possible to avoid peak-hour jams. With the festival season over, authorities expect the post-Dasara rush to continue for several days as people return to work, schools reopen, and intercity travellers complete their holiday plans. The transportation department assured that all necessary measures are in place to ensure smooth movement and minimise inconvenience for commuters during this busy period.