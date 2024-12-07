Pothole-free roads by Sankranti: Minister Janardhan Reddy

Kurnool: Minister of Roads and Buildings BC Janardhan Reddy said that initiatives are being taken to ensure pothole-free roads by Sankranti festival.

Addressing a press conference here on Friday, the Minister said a number of accidents are taking place on the road from Nandyal checkpost to Gargeyapuram. Due to the uncertainty over whether to lay 100 feet or 120 feet road between the national highway and Kurnool corporation department officials, the road construction has been pending for a long time, he stated.

Janardhan Reddy said 42 per cent road patch works in Kurnool division and 72 per cent in Adoni have been completed. He alleged that people have to face problems due to the negligence of the previous government. The State government can relay the roads during its five-year tenure, but the former YSRCP government never took up relaying of roads that stretched to 32,000 km, due to which almost all roads have potholes, he criticised.

The Minister observed that lack of proper roads prevented setting up of industries and tourism sector also came to standstill. The previous government not even cared to put proposals for new roads, he alleged.

Minister Janardhan Reddy claimed that their government, besides implementing welfare schemes, hiked pension amount to Rs 4,000 and implemented Deepam-2 scheme. Free bus facility also is likely to start from Sankranthi festival.

Speaking about revenue meetings, Minister Janardhan Reddy said hundreds of people are attending these meetings with several issues. Having faith on Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu, several industrialists are coming forward for investing in AP. The government feels very proud for fetching Rs 3,000 crores from the Central government to Orvakal Industrial Hub. 300 hundred acres has been allocated for setting up of drone hub in Orvakal mandal. The airport was also constructed by our government, he claimed.

District Collector P Ranjith Basha, MLAs of Panyam and Kodumur Gowru Charitha Reddy and Boggula Dastagiri respectively and Joint C Dr B Navya were also present.